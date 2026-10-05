There was no change to the 11AAA poll this week for South Dakota High School football, but there were plenty of teams moving in other classes.

In 11AA, Tea Area retained the #2 spot with an impressive win over Brookings, while Canton and West Central were among the teams on the rise in 11A.

Here's a look at the latest poll following six weeks of action in the larger classes:

Get our free mobile app

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (23) 6-0 115 1 2. Brandon Valley 5-1 92 2 3. Harrisburg 4-2 64 3 4. O’Gorman 4-2 51 4 5. Lincoln 4-2 23 5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 6-0 115 1 2. Tea Area 5-1 92 2 3. Yankton 4-2 59 4 4. Watertown 3-3 36 3 5. Mitchell 4-2 26 NR

Receiving votes: Spearfish 10, Huron 5, Sturgis 2.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (23) 6-0 115 1 2. West Central 5-1 92 3 3. Lennox 4-2 65 2 4. Canton 4-2 37 RV 5. Madison 4-2 34 4

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 2.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (17) 6-0 109 1 2. Thomas More (6) 6-0 98 2 3. Clark/Willow Lake 7-0 66 3 4. Winner 6-1 47 4 5. Deuel 6-1 22 5

Receiving votes: Wagner 2, Rapid City Christian 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (23) 6-0 115 1 2. Platte-Geddes 5-1 88 2 3. Hamlin 5-1 73 3 4. Britton-Hecla 5-1 39 5 5. Garretson 5-1 30 RV

Class 9A

1. Freeman (22) 7-0 114 1 2. Castlewood (1) 6-0 93 2 3. Sully Buttes 6-0 67 3 4. Centerville 5-1 41 4 5. Timber Lake 6-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Howard 7, Bennett County 1.

Class 9B

1. Mary’s (17) 7-0 109 1 2. Wall (6) 6-0 97 2 3. Warner 6-0 67 3 4. Avon 4-2 46 4 5. Hitchcock-Tulare 6-1 24 RV

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 2.