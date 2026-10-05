The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are back to being the #1 team in all of FCS college football.

After a dominant 31-14 road win over Illinois State, coupled with a #1 Montana State loss to Idaho, the Jackrabbits are back on top.

SDSU is #1 in polls from FCS Nation, AFCA, and Stats Perform this week.

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Here's what GoJacks.com had to say about the jump:

South Dakota State has taken over the top spot in both major Football Championship Subdivision polls, which were announced Monday.

The Jackrabbits, 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, moved into the No. 1 position in the Stats Perform media poll and the American Football Coaches Association coaches' rankings after winning at then-No. 10/11 Illinois State, 31-14, on Oct. 3, coupled with previously unbeaten and top-ranked Montana State falling at Idaho a night earlier.

SDSU last held a No. 1 ranking two years ago as part of a streak of 29 consecutive weeks atop the Stats Perform media poll that covered portions of the 2022 and 2024 seasons, as well as all of the 2023 campaign. The Jackrabbits have now appeared in 196 consecutive Stats Perform media polls dating back to October 2012.

The Jackrabbits have their lone bye week of the regular season before returning to action Oct. 17 at No. 4/7 North Dakota.

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The Jackrabbits are one of five MVFC teams ranked in this week's AFCA poll: North Dakota (7), Youngstown State (9), South Dakota (12), and Illinois State (13).

Source: American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll and SDSU Athletics