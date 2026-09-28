The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are off to a 4-1 start to the season, and after an upcoming game at Illinois State will have a bye week.

That scheduling flexibility will allow student athletes some time to reset and perhaps get away from campus for a short while.

SDSU Quarterback Chase Mason will spend part of that time down the road in Sioux Falls engaging with fans of all ages!

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Mason will be at the Sioux Falls Scheels location on Thursday, October 8th from 5:30 until 7:00pm.

The event is free and open to the public and will be a great opportunity to meet Chase and grab an autograph!

There will also be a surprise guest in attendance that has yet to be revealed that night, so plan ahead and get to Scheels early!

A native of Hurley, South Dakota, Mason is in his second full season as the starter in Brookings. Mason compiled an 8-1 record as a starter last season.

Before SDSU, per GoJacks.com:

Enrolled at South Dakota State in January 2022 after spending his first collegiate semester as a member of the baseball team at Nebraska ... as a prep standout with the Viborg-Hurley football program, he led his team to a state title as a junior ... threw for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for another 1,000 yards with 55 combined touchdowns while being named the Class 9AA Player of the Year

Don't miss the chance to meet Chase (and a surprise guest) in person next week at Scheels!

Source: Chase Mason - 2026 - Football - South Dakota State University Athletics

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