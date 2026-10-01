Sioux Falls @ Augustana – Key to the City Preview
The Key to the City rivalry contest is this weekend between our two DII programs here in Sioux Falls.
The Augustana Vikings play host this year at Kirkeby-Over Stadium to the USF Cougars, with a ton on the line in the rivalry NSIC matchup.
This year, both teams enter with records of 3-2, and both come in off of losses a week ago.
Here's your one-stop-shop preview of the big game on Saturday, with sound from both Head Coaches.
Game Details
Saturday, October 3rd @ Kirkeby-Over Stadium (Augustana) - 1:00 CT Kickoff
Augie Broadcast - GoAugie.com/Live
USF Radio Broadcast - 98.1 FM KWSN
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The Series
Dates back to: 1916 per USF, 1922 per Augustana
Augie leads 23-10 per USF, 23-8 per Augustana
Last meeting - Augie won 29-28 at USF on 10/4/2025.
Streak - Augie has won 3 straight, USF last won 31-24 on 10/1/2022.
Since 2012 (DII era), USF leads 8-5.
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Game Previews - USF Preview -- Augie Preview
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Stat Roundup
Sioux Falls Cougars (3-2, 3-1 NSIC)
Offense - 27.0 PPG, 195.8 Pass YPG, 127.0 Rush YPG
Defense - 22.8 PPGa, 190.4 Pass YPGa, 126.0 Rush YPGa
Special Teams - 23 punts (36.0 Net Avg), 3-4 FGs, 12-14 XPs
Turnovers - (+4 Margin) 4 INT, 2 FL (Offense) - 7 INT, 3 FR (Defense)
Augustana Vikings (3-2, 2-2 NSIC)
Offense - 42.0 PPG, 383.0 Pass YPG, 105.4 Rush YPG
Defense - 36.8 PPGa, 268.2 Pass YPGa, 213.0 Rush YPGa
Special Teams - 11 Punts (38.4 Net Avg), 7-10 FGs, 25-26 XPs
Turnovers - (+2 Margin) 4 INT, 0 FL (Offense) - 5 INT, 1 FR (Defense)
USF Head Coach Jim Glogowski
On Loss to Mankato:
On Injury Updates:
On Key to the City Matchup & Meaning:
On Augustana and QB Gunnar Hensley:
Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski
On Message to Team After Loss at Winona:
On Key to the City Week:
On Growth of the Rivalry:
Keys to the Game:
Ticketing Link
Grab your tickets for Saturday's game here!
Sources: University of Sioux Falls Athletics and Augustana University Athletics
The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien