The Key to the City rivalry contest is this weekend between our two DII programs here in Sioux Falls.

The Augustana Vikings play host this year at Kirkeby-Over Stadium to the USF Cougars, with a ton on the line in the rivalry NSIC matchup.

This year, both teams enter with records of 3-2, and both come in off of losses a week ago.

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Here's your one-stop-shop preview of the big game on Saturday, with sound from both Head Coaches.

Game Details

Saturday, October 3rd @ Kirkeby-Over Stadium (Augustana) - 1:00 CT Kickoff

Augie Broadcast - GoAugie.com/Live

USF Radio Broadcast - 98.1 FM KWSN

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The Series

Dates back to: 1916 per USF, 1922 per Augustana

Augie leads 23-10 per USF, 23-8 per Augustana

Last meeting - Augie won 29-28 at USF on 10/4/2025.

Streak - Augie has won 3 straight, USF last won 31-24 on 10/1/2022.

Since 2012 (DII era), USF leads 8-5.

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Game Previews - USF Preview -- Augie Preview

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Stat Roundup

Sioux Falls Cougars (3-2, 3-1 NSIC)

Offense - 27.0 PPG, 195.8 Pass YPG, 127.0 Rush YPG

Defense - 22.8 PPGa, 190.4 Pass YPGa, 126.0 Rush YPGa

Special Teams - 23 punts (36.0 Net Avg), 3-4 FGs, 12-14 XPs

Turnovers - (+4 Margin) 4 INT, 2 FL (Offense) - 7 INT, 3 FR (Defense)

Augustana Vikings (3-2, 2-2 NSIC)

Offense - 42.0 PPG, 383.0 Pass YPG, 105.4 Rush YPG

Defense - 36.8 PPGa, 268.2 Pass YPGa, 213.0 Rush YPGa

Special Teams - 11 Punts (38.4 Net Avg), 7-10 FGs, 25-26 XPs

Turnovers - (+2 Margin) 4 INT, 0 FL (Offense) - 5 INT, 1 FR (Defense)

USF Head Coach Jim Glogowski

On Loss to Mankato:

On Injury Updates:

On Key to the City Matchup & Meaning:

On Augustana and QB Gunnar Hensley:

Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski

On Message to Team After Loss at Winona:

On Key to the City Week:

On Growth of the Rivalry:

Keys to the Game:

Ticketing Link

Grab your tickets for Saturday's game here!

Sources: University of Sioux Falls Athletics and Augustana University Athletics

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien