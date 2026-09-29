The puck drops tonight to officially commence the 2026-27 NHL season, and with it come the expectations of greatness.

The Carolina Hurricanes are your defending champs and are once again on the short list of odds to win it all this year.

The Minnesota Wild enter with higher expectations than in recent years past, and have top 10 odds as enter the season.

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The Wild open the 2026-27 campaign on the road at Nashville on Thursday.

Here's a look at the Stanley Cup Odds ahead of the season getting started Tuesday night:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9/29/2026 and are subject to change.

Florida Panthers +650

Carolina Hurricanes +650

Colorado Avalanche +700

Edmonton Oilers +800

Vegas Golden Knights +1000

Dallas Stars +1300

Minnesota Wild +1400

Washington Capitals +1700

Montreal Canadiens +2200

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There's the top 10. Here's where other area teams fit in:

Winnipeg Jets +15000

St. Louis Blues +20000

Chicago Blackhawks +25000

Source: NHL Betting Odds & Lines: Futures - Team - Champion | DraftKings Sportsbook