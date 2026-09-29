The NHL Season Has Arrived – Here are the Stanley Cup Odds
The puck drops tonight to officially commence the 2026-27 NHL season, and with it come the expectations of greatness.
The Carolina Hurricanes are your defending champs and are once again on the short list of odds to win it all this year.
The Minnesota Wild enter with higher expectations than in recent years past, and have top 10 odds as enter the season.
The Wild open the 2026-27 campaign on the road at Nashville on Thursday.
Here's a look at the Stanley Cup Odds ahead of the season getting started Tuesday night:
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9/29/2026 and are subject to change.
Florida Panthers +650
Carolina Hurricanes +650
Colorado Avalanche +700
Edmonton Oilers +800
Vegas Golden Knights +1000
Dallas Stars +1300
Minnesota Wild +1400
Washington Capitals +1700
Montreal Canadiens +2200
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There's the top 10. Here's where other area teams fit in:
Winnipeg Jets +15000
St. Louis Blues +20000
Chicago Blackhawks +25000
Source: NHL Betting Odds & Lines: Futures - Team - Champion | DraftKings Sportsbook
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