The South Dakota Coyotes will travel North on Halloween this season for a massive matchup against the rival South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

It's another big contest on the way, as both teams are currently ranked inside of the top 10 nationally with just over a week before the game.

On Monday afternoon, game time and broadcast details were finalized for the game.

Per GoJacks.com:

Kickoff for the Oct. 31 Interstate Series football game between South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota has been set for 3 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

Both teams are currently ranked in the top 10 of both major Football Championship Subdivision polls. SDSU stands fifth in both the American Football Coaches Association rankings and Stats Perform media poll with a 5-2 overall record heading into this Saturday's Hobo Day matchup against Murray State. USD is 6-2 overall with respective rankings of sixth and eighth ahead of its meeting Saturday with North Dakota.

In addition, the start time for the Jackrabbits' home volleyball match against Omaha on Oct. 31 is slated for 11 a.m. at First Bank & Trust Arena.

Source: INTERSTATE SERIES GAME SET FOR 3 P.M. KICKOFF - South Dakota State University Athletics

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