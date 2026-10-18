It wasn't pretty from start to finish, but it was beautiful in the end for the USD Coyotes on Saturday in Murray, Kentucky.

The Yotes were on the road taking on the Murray State Racers, and overcame a sluggish start out of the gate to win the contest 48-20.

With the latest victory, the Yotes moved to 6-2 on the season.

Per GoYotes.com:

MURRAY, Ky. – The No. 9-ranked South Dakota football team outscored Murray State 34-7 in the second half to earn a road victory in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), snapping a two-game road losing streak, with a 48-20 victory over the Racers Saturday evening.



The Yotes dominated the time of possession game, but the Racers would just not go away throughout the first half Saturday afternoon at Roy Stewart Stadium. Aided by a pair of fumble recoveries and 13 points off those, the Yotes pulled away in the second half thanks to 27-straight points out of the halftime break.



South Dakota received the opening kickoff and drove into Murray State territory. A turnover deep in Racer territory would lead to a Murray State touchdown to give them an early 7-0 lead on their Homecoming. In the first quarter, Austyn Modrzewski had six completions with three of them to Brayden White .



The Coyotes responded on their next possession with a 79-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown reception from White, his sixth touchdown of the season, to knot things up at 7-7 early in the second quarter.



South Dakota took their first lead later in the second quarter with a five-yard touchdown pass from Modrzewski to Chris Herrin , giving USD the 14-7 lead. The Racers responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive just before the half to even it up again at 14-14 at the halftime break.



The Yotes held the ball for 20+ minutes in the first half but could not separate themselves in the first 30 minutes. White had 55 first half receiving yards on five receptions with the one touchdown.



For the second-straight week, Tennel Bryant found the end zone with a five-yard touchdown rush for the first score of the second half as the Yotes retook the lead at 21-7.



Late in the third quarter, Modrzewski capitalized on the short field for the Yotes with his second rushing score of the season. A missed extra point would make it 27-14 Yotes with a minute to play in the third quarter.



South Dakota flexed their muscle for the entirety of the fourth quarter, scoring 27 unanswered points. Following their second fumble recovery deep in Racer territory, Reid Watkins scores his first touchdown of the season with a two-yard rush.



A running back room by committee saw two Coyotes score either their first touchdown of their career ( Courtney Rivers ) or of the season ( Reid Watkins ), along with Carson Fletcher earning his first start of his career at running back. Fletcher led the team with his 12 carries and 56 yards on the afternoon.



Modrzewski finished the day with a career-best 17 completions (17-for-27) with his fourth three touchdown game of the season and 153 passing yards. White was the leading receiver with seven receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, his second career multi-touchdown game.



UP NEXT: The Coyotes return home next weekend, October 24, to battle North Dakota with a 1 p.m. kickoff from the DakotaDome.

Source: GoYotes.com