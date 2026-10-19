We still have one week remaining in the regular season for Class 11AAA, AA and A, but for everyone else, it's playoff time for South Dakota High School football.

The smaller classes concluded their regular seasons over the weekend, and we've got brackets to break down to begin the week.

In Class 11B, 8-0 Elk Point-Jefferson is your top seed, while Timber Lake occupies the top spot in 9A.

In 9AA, 8-0 Parkston is the top seed, with #12 Sioux Falls Lutheran opening against 5th seeded Waubay/Summit on the road.

Here's a look at the brackets as well as schedules for the upcoming week of action.

First Round - Thursday, October 22nd for Class 11B, 9A, 9AA, and 9B. Friday, October 23rd for All-Nations 9A and 9B.

Brackets:

Class 11B

Class 9A

Class 9AA

Class 9B

All-Nations 9A

All-Nations 9B

For the latest on the South Dakota High School football playoff brackets, visit GoBound. For State Championship information, visit the official SDHSAA site here.

Sources: Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27 and Football – SDHSAA

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