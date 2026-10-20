Believe it or not, we've reached the final weekend of regular season action across the state of South Dakota for High School football.

Last week was a wild one, as four of the top five teams in 11AAA faced off.

With the flurry of action, there was sure to be some change in the rankings.

After the dust settled, the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots came out of the weekend as the biggest riser in the latest set of rankings.

This set of rankings will be the final of the season for the smaller classes, with one more week of rankings for 11AAA, AA, and A.

Class 11AAA 1. Jefferson (21) 8-0 105 1 2. Lincoln 6-2 79 5 3. Brandon Valley 6-2 63 2 4. Harrisburg 5-3 37 4 5. O’Gorman 5-3313 Class 11AA 1. Pierre (21) 8-0 105 1 2. Tea Area 6-2 80 2 3. Yankton 6-2 63 3 4. Watertown 5-3 44 4 5. Sturgis 5-3 22 5 Receiving votes: Spearfish 1. Class 11A 1. SF Christian (21) 8-0 105 1 2. West Central 7-1 83 2 3. Lennox 6-2 62 3 4. Canton 6-2 44 4 5. Dell Rapids 5-3 21 5

Class 11B 1. Elk Point-Jefferson (15) 8-0 99 1 2. St. Thomas More (6) 8-0 90 2 3. Clark/Willow Lake 9-0 62 3 4. Winner 7-1 42 4 5. Deuel 6-2 16 5 Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1, Wagner 1. Class 9AA 1. Parkston (21) 8-0 105 1 2. Platte-Geddes 7-1 80 2 3. Hamlin 7-1 67 3 4. Britton-Hecla 7-1 40 4 5. Garretson 6-2 14 5 Receiving votes: Waubay-Summit 9.

Class 9A 1. Freeman (20) 8-0 104 1 2. Castlewood (1) 8-0 84 2 3. Timber Lake 8-0 57 3 4. Sully Buttes 7-1 34 5 5. Centerville 6-2 16 4 Receiving votes: Bennett County 11, Howard 8, Kimball/White Lake 1. Class 9B 1. St. Mary's (14) 8-0 98 1 2. Wall (7) 8-0 90 2 3. Warner 8-0 61 3 4. Avon 6-2 42 4 5. Hitchcock-Tulare 7-1 23 5 Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 1.

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