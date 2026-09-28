The North Dakota State Bison are off to a tremendous start this season, their first at the FBS level.

The Bison are 4-0, and are currently receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

For the first time since 2008, and just the second time ever, the Bison face off with the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday.

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The game will carry a lot more significance after both programs confirmed that a newly minted rivalry trophy is on the line.

Per GoBison.com:

FARGO, N.D. – The football teams at North Dakota State University and the University of Wyoming will play for a new traveling trophy, the schools announced Monday, Sept. 28.

The NDSU Bison and Wyoming Cowboys will meet annually in "The Battle of the Basins" sponsored by the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

Built with a wood base adorned with the logos of both teams, the trophy will feature a 10-inch replica drill bit representing the oil basins and rich history of the petroleum industry in both states. The trophy will go to the winner of each regular-season meeting between the two Mountain West Conference teams.

"North Dakota and Wyoming are two of our nation's energy powerhouses. It is only fitting that our Mountain West universities battle it out each year for the coveted Battle of the Basins trophy. The North Dakota Petroleum Council is proud to sponsor this annual FBS matchup, and we look forward to years of great football between these two division rivals," said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

A recent NDSU research study showed North Dakota's oil and gas industry directly employed more than 30,000 people and indirectly supported more than 63,000 jobs statewide while generating nearly $49 billion of economic activity – more than 30% of the state's overall economic activity.

"This traveling trophy with Wyoming is another 'first' in our football program's transition to FBS," said NDSU director of athletics Matt Larsen . "The synergies between our states and universities go way beyond geography. Our land-grant missions, football history and traditions, and significant energy production make this rivalry bigger than just the game. Our thanks to Ron Ness and the North Dakota Petroleum Council for their support."

The first Battle of the Basins kicks off at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. It is also the annual NDSU homecoming game, presented by SCHEELS.

This year's game will be the second meeting all-time between NDSU and Wyoming in football. The Cowboys won the first meeting 16-13 in Laramie on Sept. 13, 2008.

Source: NDSU Football