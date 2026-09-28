The Minnesota Vikings officially ended the JJ McCarthy experiment on Monday, trading away the former first round pick.

The team is sending McCarthy to the New York Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year's NFL draft.

Per ESPN.com:

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The New York Giants are trading for Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, sending a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to Minnesota for the 2024 first-round pick.

McCarthy, taken by the Vikings with the No. 10 pick, was the third-string quarterback in Minnesota behind starter Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

Giants coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans that Jameis Winston would remain the Giants' starter even if the team added another quarterback.

Winston became the starter following an injury to Jaxson Dart, who is out for at least the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus and MCL in his left knee Friday.

McCarthy, 23, was coached by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and now will be coached by his brother in the NFL.

McCarthy lost his starting job with the Vikings in training camp to Murray and was demoted to third string after an ankle injury kept him out of the Vikings' final preseason game. His career with the Vikings ended with 10 starts, and his departure comes at an age -- 23 years and 9 months -- that makes him younger than most of the NFL's quarterbacks who were selected in the 2026 draft.

But a combination of injuries, poor throwing mechanics and immaturity left the Vikings unwilling to wait on the possibility of future development -- making him one of the biggest draft busts in team history. McCarthy is one of four Vikings first-round picks -- along Lewis Cine, Dimitrius Underwood and Leo Hayden -- to play 10 or fewer games for the team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Among all NFL teams, McCarthy is one of four quarterbacks in the past 25 years to start 10 or fewer games for the team that drafted them, joining Paxton Lynch, Trey Lance and Johnny Manziel, per Elias. The list does not include Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, who were traded for each other shortly after being selected in the 2004 draft.

McCarthy's final appearance in a Vikings uniform, an Aug. 22 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, encapsulated his tenure. After misfiring on two throws to open receivers in the end zone, McCarthy was hit while in the pocket and suffered a mild ankle sprain. He got up slowly and walked to the sideline, and coach Kevin O'Connell ended his day earlier than scheduled.

Winston has struggled since replacing the injured Dart, completing just 51% of his pass attempts for 229 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

A source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the Giants will be waiving quarterback Jake Haener, who had recently been signed to the active roster. However, the Giants plan to re-sign Haener to their practice squad after he clears waivers.

The Giants defeated the Titans 12-7 at MetLife Stadium, despite not scoring a touchdown, to improve to 2-1 this season.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.

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The New York Giants host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, while the Vikings play host to the Miami Dolphins.

Source: Giants acquire QB J.J. McCarthy in trade with Vikings - ESPN