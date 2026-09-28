The Green Bay Packers have a glaring issue along the offensive line, and the team has gone to work this week to address it.

Fresh off of another deflating performance against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers are going to work to reshuffle their offensive line.

Last week, they inked a deal with veteran Guard Cordell Volson, and they signed a pair of veterans this week in the past few days.

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Veteran Guards Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton are the latest additions to the roster in Green Bay.

Per ESPN.com:

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Two days after the Green Bay Packers signed one former first-round pick to help their struggling offensive line, they did it again by signing Mekhi Becton to their practice squad Monday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Becton, who was recently cleared to play after suffering a torn labrum in 2025 that was surgically repaired, was the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the New York Jets and played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. On Saturday, the Packers signed guard Laken Tomlinson, the 28th pick in the 2015 draft by the Detroit Lions.

Becton has split time in his career between guard and tackle. Tomlinson has played almost exclusively at left guard.

The Packers (1-2) have started three different players at left guard in the first three games of the season. Preferred starter Aaron Banks, who is in Year 2 of a four-year, $77 million contract, has played in just one game due to toe and knee injuries. The Packers have tried Donovan Jennings and rookie Jager Burton at left guard. At right guard, Jacob Monk, a first-year starter, has struggled.

The team also lost starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

The Packers have struggled to run the ball, ranking last in the league in rushing yards per game (48.7), and their offensive line has the lowest pass block win rate (16%) by any team through the first three games of a season since ESPN first tracked that stat in 2017.

Becton was a free agent after the Chargers released him in the offseason, one year after signing him to a two-year, $20 million contract.

The six-year veteran battled injuries throughout the 2025 season and voiced his frustration with the Chargers at one point last November.

The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton appeared in 15 games -- 14 starts -- last season with the Chargers. However, he ranked poorly guard in pass block win rate (91.2%) and was the third-worst lineman (127th) in run block win rate (63.4%).

Becton, 27, played just 72% of snaps in 2025 and played 100% of snaps in only six games. He missed two games, one with a concussion and another because of a knee injury. (Becton sat out the Chargers' final regular-season game with other starters.) He was also regularly rotated in games, a move the team said was to protect him from injury.

Becton struggled through four injury-plagued seasons playing offensive tackle in New York before enjoying a revival in 2024 with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who moved him to guard.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.

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The Packers travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, a Noon start time on Sunday, October 3rd. Listen to live coverage of the game on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Source: Packers signing veteran O-lineman Mekhi Becton - ESPN