The week of action on the gridiron statewide did little to shake up the latest South Dakota High School football poll.

The Top 5 in Class 11AAA was unchanged from a week ago, as Jefferson and Brandon Valley remain the occupants of the top two spots.

In 11AA, despite a loss to #1 Pierre, the Tea Area Titans rightfully remained the #2 team this week.

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Here's a look at the latest poll:

Class 11AAA

Jefferson (21) 5-0 105 1 Brandon Valley 4-1 84 2 Harrisburg 4-1 63 3 O’Gorman 3-2 42 4 Lincoln 3-2 21 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (21) 5-0 105 1 Tea Area 4-1 82 2 Watertown 3-2 64 4 Yankton 3-2 29 3 Spearfish 4-1 19 RV

Receiving votes: Huron 16.

Class 11A

SF Christian (21) 5-0 105 1 Lennox 4-1 80 2 West Central 4-1 63 3 Madison 4-1 25 RV Dell Rapids 3-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Canton 20.

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson (14) 5-0 98 1 Thomas More (7) 5-0 91 2 Clark/Willow Lake 6-0 61 4 Winner 5-1 40 5 Deuel 5-1 24 3

Receiving votes: Wagner 1.

Class 9AA

Parkston (21) 5-0 105 1 Platte-Geddes 4-1 80 2 Hamlin 4-1 65 3 Viborg-Hurley 4-1 38 4 Britton-Hecla 5-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Garretson 1.

Class 9A

Freeman (20) 6-0 104 1 Castlewood (1) 5-0 85 2 Sully Buttes 5-0 60 3 Centerville 4-1 35 5 Timber Lake 5-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 5, Howard 5, Philip 2.

Class 9B

Mary’s (15) 6-0 99 1 Wall (6) 5-0 88 2 Warner 6-0 61 3 Avon 3-2 35 4 Colman-Egan 5-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 12.

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien