No Change to 11AAA Top 5 in Latest SD HS Football Poll

No Change to 11AAA Top 5 in Latest SD HS Football Poll

Gizelka

The week of action on the gridiron statewide did little to shake up the latest South Dakota High School football poll.

The Top 5 in Class 11AAA was unchanged from a week ago, as Jefferson and Brandon Valley remain the occupants of the top two spots.

In 11AA, despite a loss to #1 Pierre, the Tea Area Titans rightfully remained the #2 team this week.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest poll:

Class 11AAA

  1. Jefferson (21) 5-0 105 1
  2. Brandon Valley 4-1 84 2
  3. Harrisburg 4-1 63 3
  4. O’Gorman 3-2 42 4
  5. Lincoln 3-2 21 5

Class 11AA

  1. Pierre (21) 5-0 105 1
  2. Tea Area 4-1 82 2
  3. Watertown 3-2 64 4
  4. Yankton 3-2 29 3
  5. Spearfish 4-1 19 RV

Receiving votes: Huron 16.

Class 11A

  1. SF Christian (21) 5-0 105 1
  2. Lennox 4-1 80 2
  3. West Central 4-1 63 3
  4. Madison 4-1 25 RV
  5. Dell Rapids 3-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Canton 20.

Class 11B

  1. Elk Point-Jefferson (14) 5-0 98 1
  2. Thomas More (7) 5-0 91 2
  3. Clark/Willow Lake 6-0 61 4
  4. Winner 5-1 40 5
  5. Deuel 5-1 24 3

Receiving votes: Wagner 1.

Class 9AA

  1. Parkston (21) 5-0 105 1
  2. Platte-Geddes 4-1 80 2
  3. Hamlin 4-1 65 3
  4. Viborg-Hurley 4-1 38 4
  5. Britton-Hecla 5-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Garretson 1.

Class 9A

  1. Freeman (20) 6-0 104 1
  2. Castlewood (1) 5-0 85 2
  3. Sully Buttes 5-0 60 3
  4. Centerville 4-1 35 5
  5. Timber Lake 5-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 5, Howard 5, Philip 2.

Class 9B

  1. Mary’s (15) 6-0 99 1
  2. Wall (6) 5-0 88 2
  3. Warner 6-0 61 3
  4. Avon 3-2 35 4
  5. Colman-Egan 5-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 12.

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls