No Change to 11AAA Top 5 in Latest SD HS Football Poll
The week of action on the gridiron statewide did little to shake up the latest South Dakota High School football poll.
The Top 5 in Class 11AAA was unchanged from a week ago, as Jefferson and Brandon Valley remain the occupants of the top two spots.
In 11AA, despite a loss to #1 Pierre, the Tea Area Titans rightfully remained the #2 team this week.
Get our free mobile app
Here's a look at the latest poll:
Class 11AAA
- Jefferson (21) 5-0 105 1
- Brandon Valley 4-1 84 2
- Harrisburg 4-1 63 3
- O’Gorman 3-2 42 4
- Lincoln 3-2 21 5
Class 11AA
- Pierre (21) 5-0 105 1
- Tea Area 4-1 82 2
- Watertown 3-2 64 4
- Yankton 3-2 29 3
- Spearfish 4-1 19 RV
Receiving votes: Huron 16.
Class 11A
- SF Christian (21) 5-0 105 1
- Lennox 4-1 80 2
- West Central 4-1 63 3
- Madison 4-1 25 RV
- Dell Rapids 3-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Canton 20.
Class 11B
- Elk Point-Jefferson (14) 5-0 98 1
- Thomas More (7) 5-0 91 2
- Clark/Willow Lake 6-0 61 4
- Winner 5-1 40 5
- Deuel 5-1 24 3
Receiving votes: Wagner 1.
Class 9AA
- Parkston (21) 5-0 105 1
- Platte-Geddes 4-1 80 2
- Hamlin 4-1 65 3
- Viborg-Hurley 4-1 38 4
- Britton-Hecla 5-1 26 RV
Receiving votes: Garretson 1.
Class 9A
- Freeman (20) 6-0 104 1
- Castlewood (1) 5-0 85 2
- Sully Buttes 5-0 60 3
- Centerville 4-1 35 5
- Timber Lake 5-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 5, Howard 5, Philip 2.
Class 9B
- Mary’s (15) 6-0 99 1
- Wall (6) 5-0 88 2
- Warner 6-0 61 3
- Avon 3-2 35 4
- Colman-Egan 5-1 20 RV
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 12.
The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien