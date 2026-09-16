The Minnesota Vikings did not come out of the season-opening win over the Packers unscathed.

The team lost Quarterback Kyler Murray early on with a scary concussion, and now are dealing with a short-term injury to Running Back Jordan Mason.

Mason was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a thumb injury.

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The Vikings have clearly planned ahead, and they've made two corresponding moves at the position as of Wednesday afternoon.

Per ESPN.com:

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured thumb.

The Vikings signed running back DeeJay Dallas to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move and signed veteran running back Jerome Ford to replace Dallas on the practice squad.

Mason rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. His injury will likely mean a larger workload for Aaron Jones Sr., who rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay.

Meanwhile, coach Kevin O'Connell said quarterback Kyler Murray will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday as he works his way through the NFL's concussion protocol.

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The Vikings travel to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 2, a Noon start time from Soldier Field on FOX.

Source: Vikings RB Jordan Mason put on IR after having surgery on thumb - ESPN