The Iowa Hawkeyes are on the move up in the rankings once again this week following a close win over rival Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes trailed midway through the fourth quarter, but a pair of field goals in the final frame made the difference in a 16-13 home victory.

Kirk Ferentz' team is well thought of after the rivalry win, and the team has officially entered the top 20.

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Another big area storyline has been the start of the season for the NDSU Bison. The newly minted FBS team is 3-0 and just notched a 38-32 road win over Air Force. The Bison are in the receiving votes category this week.

Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 at ESPN.com:

Associated Press Top 25 The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, released Sunday (first-place votes in parentheses).

School (1st) Rec. LW 1. Texas (56) 2-0 4 2. Georgia (3) 2-0 2 3. Notre Dame (1) 2-0 3 4. Indiana (3) 2-0 5 5. Miami (4) 2-0 7 6. Ohio State 1-1 1 7. LSU (1) 2-0 8 8. Ole Miss 2-0 9 9. Texas A&M 2-0 10 10. Alabama 2-0 12 11. BYU 2-0 15 12. USC 3-0 14 13. Texas Tech 2-0 13 14. Penn State 2-0 16 15. Tennessee 2-0 18 16. SMU 2-0 17 17. Utah 2-0 20 18. Iowa 2-0 21 19. Michigan 2-0 NR 20. Missouri 2-0 23 21. Oregon 1-1 6 22. Houston 2-0 22 23. Louisville 1-1 24 24. Oklahoma 1-1 11 25. Virginia 2-0 25

Others receiving votes: Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Kansas State 1, Pittsburgh 1

Source: Texas rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25; Ohio State, Oregon tumble - ESPN

The Top 10 Players in Preseason 2026 Heisman Trophy Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien