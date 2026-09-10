Matthew Mors is officially calling it a career as a player, but he's staying very close to the game of basketball.

So close, as a matter of fact, that he will be beginning a coaching career this Fall in Wisconsin.

In a press release from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the Yankton alum has been announced as one of the new coaches on staff.

Get our free mobile app

Per HoopDirt.com:

Matthew Mors – Graduate Assistant Coach

Mors joins Parkside after he concluded his collegiate career at South Dakota State, where he was a four-year contributor for the Jackrabbits. Over 132 career games, including 80 starts, he shot 47.6 percent from the field while developing into a consistent and versatile presence on both ends of the floor.

A native of Yankton, South Dakota, Mors was one of the most decorated high school players in state history. He was a three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, a five-time all-state selection, and a three-time Argus Leader Player of the Year. Mors led Yankton High School to a state championship in 2018 and averaged more than 19 points per game in every season of his prep career, including 24.2 points per game as a senior. A four-star recruit by ESPN, he was ranked as the top prospect in South Dakota and among the top power forwards nationally in the 2021 class.

--

The Parkside Rangers compete in the GLIAC at the DII level of Men's Basketball, and will open the season with an exhibition against the Wisconsin Badgers on October 10th.

Source: UW Parkside announces 2026-27 Men's Basketball Coaching Staff - HoopDirt