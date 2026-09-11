The Green Bay Packers travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener on Sunday afternoon.

Of the two teams, the Packers enter as the one with more injury concerns ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

Both teams updated their injury reports on Friday, and Green Bay has 3 players listed as questionable, and one already ruled out.

Get our free mobile app

Per Rob Demovsky on Twitter:

It's definitely a concern for the Packers along the offensive line with two projected starters listed as Questionable.

Here's a look at the Vikings injury outlook, where there are reportedly no injury concerns.

Kickoff from US Bank Stadium is set for 3:25 on Sunday afternoon. Listen to the game on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO beginning with pregame coverage at 3:00.

Sources: Minnesota Vikings on X and Rob Demovsky on Twitter

The Top 10 NFL Teams in Super Bowl LXI Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien