For the second time in the past few weeks, a South Dakota-based FCS program carried an upset bid against a FBS squad into the fourth quarter.

Just a few weeks removed from the Jackrabbits hanging around against Northwestern, the Yotes followed suit in Boise on Saturday Night.

USD capitalized off an early turnover to take a 7-0 lead, and had the game tied at 24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter in Boise.

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Per GoYotes.com:

BOISE, Idaho – The No. 10-ranked (FCS) South Dakota Coyotes showed incredible fight against one of the FBS' best Group of 6 programs Saturday night, falling short in the upset bid against (RV, FBS) Boise State, 38-24, on the blue turf in a sold-out (34,428) Albertsons Stadium.



South Dakota was fully in the fight in the first half, finding the end zone twice thanks to a pair of passing touchdowns from Austyn Modrzewski to two different Coyotes. It was the Yote passing attack that kept the Broncos off balanced in the first 30 minutes.



The Yotes would throw the first punch of the night, capitalizing on an early Bronco turnover in the first quarter.



On the second Boise State drive of the night, linebacker Gabe Hardman got the action going with a perfectly timed hit on the Bronco running back to pop the ball loose inside the Boise State 20-yard line with Kael Kolarik jumping on the loose ball.



The very next play, Modrzewski would find Bryce Cohoon in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown for the first score of the day, making it 7-0 South Dakota.



The following Bronco drive, the defense again stepped up, stuffing the potent Boise State run game on 4th-and-one.



South Dakota would put together a quick 3-play, 75-yard drive to retake the lead at 14-7. Modrzewski would find Tennel Bryant loose, deep in Bronco territory which would set up a five-yard touchdown pass to Tysen Boze .



After that, back-to-back drives would result in touchdowns for Boise State as late in the second quarter it would be knotted up at 14-14.



Later in the second quarter, trailing 21-14 at the two-minute time out, a 29-yard completion to Charles Pierre Jr. put the Yotes within striking distance late in the first half just inside Bronco territory. The drive would stall, forcing the Yotes to punt as Boise State would take the touchdown lead into the locker room.



Modrzewski would finish the first half 7-for-12 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. With his 40-yard first half reception, Bryant led the receiver room with his 58 yards in the first 30 minutes.



Boise State would start the second half with a drive deep into Coyote territory, but an Isaiah Wray tackle in the backfield would stop the Bronco momentum. Boise State would settle for three with a 38-yard field goal to take the 24-14 lead midway through the third quarter.



A lightning quick three-play drive from the Coyote offense saw a 59-yard strike from Modrzewski to Boze breathed life into the game for the USD sideline, making it 24-21 Boise State with three minutes left to go in the third quarter.



The ensuing Boise State drive would see the Coyote defense pick up a massive – and their second of the night – fourth down stop to get the ball back to the offense down three with 13 minutes to play.



Modrzewski and company would drive into Bronco territory. As the drive stalled, Vitzthum turned to the leg of Bohdie Ing who clutched up and hit a USD career-best 43-yard field goal to knot things up at 24-24.



A methodical drive from the Broncos would see them retake the lead, 31-24. South Dakota would be forced to punt on their next drive but a mishandled punt by the Broncos resulted in a muffed punt and South Dakota jumped on it deep into Bronco territory.



The Coyotes, though, would be kept out of the end zone and turn the ball over on downs. A late Boise State touchdown with under two mintues to play sealed the deal for the Broncos, taking it 38-24.



Modrzewski finished the night going 12-for-27 for 243 yards and three touchdown passes. Bryant picked up his second-straight 100-yard receiving game (3 rec., 104 yards). Boze picked up his first career multi-touchdown game with his two scores.



Defensively, Wade Abrams etched a new career-best with a game-high 14 tackles, marking his second double-digit tackle game of the season.



UP NEXT: South Dakota will remain on the road next week, this time heading east, to commence Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) play with a trip to Youngstown, Ohio to battle the Penguins of Youngstown State in a top-10 showdown from Stambaugh Stadium.

Source: GoYotes.com