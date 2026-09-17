The Green Bay Packers offensive line had a very rough performance in the season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The team allowed four sacks, as well as double-digit hits on Quarterback Jordan Love in what amounted to be a 39-22 loss.

Amid calls for the team to address the depth concerns up front, the Packers did end up making a move along the line this week.

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The Packers are signing veteran Guard Cordell Volson to their practice squad.

Per USA Today:

According to Bill Huber of Packers on SI, the Packers signed former Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson to the team's practice squad on Thursday.

Volson was a fourth-round pick out of North Dakota State in the 2022 draft. The Bengals selected him four picks ahead of Zach Tom (now Zach Bako-Bewele), and Volson went on to start 48 games at guard over his first three seasons in Cincinnati. He missed the 2025 season because of a shoulder injury, signed with the Tennessee Titans to start 2026 and was released at final roster cutdowns last month.

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Volson was a 4-time FCS National Champion with the Bison and was a 3-time All-MVFC pick during his time in Fargo.

The Packers travel to take on the Jets on Sunday. Coverage begins at Noon on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: USA Today