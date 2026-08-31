The Brandon Valley Lynx are the new top team in South Dakota Class 11AAA High School football.

The team played out of state over the weekend and came away with an impressive 10-7 victory against Bellevue West out of Nebraska.

It was enough for them to assume the top spot after top-ranked Lincoln fell in their opener against O'Gorman.

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The Lynx are the only new #1 team across all classes this week.

Here's a look at the latest poll, where O'Gorman made an impressive leap as well:

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (13) 1-0 86 2 Jefferson (4) 1-0 73 3 O’Gorman (2) 1-0 68 5 Lincoln 0-1 37 1 Washington 1-0 12 1

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 9.

Class 11AA

Pierre (19) 1-0 95 1 Yankton 1-0 72 3 Tea Area 1-0 61 4 Watertown 1-0 28 RV Huron 0-1 26 2

Receiving votes: Spearfish 2, Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

SF Christian (19) 1-0 95 1 Dell Rapids 1-0 65 3 West Central 1-0 56 4 Lennox 0-1 42 2 Madison 0-1 14 5

Receiving votes: Canton 12, Milbank 1.

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson (12) 1-0 85 1 St. Thomas More (6) 2-0 81 2 Winner (1) 2-0 53 3 Deuel 2-0 39 4 Clark/Willow Lake 2-0 26 RV

Receiving votes: Beresford 1.

Class 9AA

Parkston (19) 2-0 95 1 Bon Homme 2-0 74 2 Viborg-Hurley 2-0 51 4 Hamlin 1-1 31 5 Platte-Geddes 1-1 19 3

Receiving votes: Garretson 13, Estelline-Hendricks 2.

Class 9A

Freeman (17) 2-0 93 1 Castlewood (2) 2-0 77 3 Howard 1-1 46 2 Lyman 2-0 25 RV Centerville 2-0 21 NR

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 11, Philip 8, Kimball/White Lake 3, Alcester-Hudson 2.

Class 9B

St. Mary’s (13) 2-0 89 1 Wall (6) 2-0 81 2 Warner 2-0 53 3 Avon 2-0 43 4 Colman-Egan 2-0 17 5

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 2.