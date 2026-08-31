BV Lynx Leap into Top Spot in South Dakota HS FB Rankings
The Brandon Valley Lynx are the new top team in South Dakota Class 11AAA High School football.
The team played out of state over the weekend and came away with an impressive 10-7 victory against Bellevue West out of Nebraska.
It was enough for them to assume the top spot after top-ranked Lincoln fell in their opener against O'Gorman.
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The Lynx are the only new #1 team across all classes this week.
Here's a look at the latest poll, where O'Gorman made an impressive leap as well:
Class 11AAA
- Brandon Valley (13) 1-0 86 2
- Jefferson (4) 1-0 73 3
- O’Gorman (2) 1-0 68 5
- Lincoln 0-1 37 1
- Washington 1-0 12 1
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 9.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (19) 1-0 95 1
- Yankton 1-0 72 3
- Tea Area 1-0 61 4
- Watertown 1-0 28 RV
- Huron 0-1 26 2
Receiving votes: Spearfish 2, Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
- SF Christian (19) 1-0 95 1
- Dell Rapids 1-0 65 3
- West Central 1-0 56 4
- Lennox 0-1 42 2
- Madison 0-1 14 5
Receiving votes: Canton 12, Milbank 1.
Class 11B
- Elk Point-Jefferson (12) 1-0 85 1
- St. Thomas More (6) 2-0 81 2
- Winner (1) 2-0 53 3
- Deuel 2-0 39 4
- Clark/Willow Lake 2-0 26 RV
Receiving votes: Beresford 1.
Class 9AA
- Parkston (19) 2-0 95 1
- Bon Homme 2-0 74 2
- Viborg-Hurley 2-0 51 4
- Hamlin 1-1 31 5
- Platte-Geddes 1-1 19 3
Receiving votes: Garretson 13, Estelline-Hendricks 2.
Class 9A
- Freeman (17) 2-0 93 1
- Castlewood (2) 2-0 77 3
- Howard 1-1 46 2
- Lyman 2-0 25 RV
- Centerville 2-0 21 NR
Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 11, Philip 8, Kimball/White Lake 3, Alcester-Hudson 2.
Class 9B
- St. Mary’s (13) 2-0 89 1
- Wall (6) 2-0 81 2
- Warner 2-0 53 3
- Avon 2-0 43 4
- Colman-Egan 2-0 17 5
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 2.
The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien