The Green Bay Packers were among the most active NFL teams at the roster cutdown deadline on Sunday.

The team parted ways with third string Quarterback Kyle McCord via trade, and made two other incoming trades in a flurry of action on Sunday.

The team also solidified its 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's deadline.

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Here's a bit more on the three trades as well as the final roster ahead of the opener in a few weeks:

The Miami Dolphins acquired quarterback Kyle McCord in a trade with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

McCord becomes starting quarterback Malik Willis' new backup with the Dolphins.

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The Green Bay Packers added some depth at running back by trading for 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson on Sunday ahead of final roster cuts, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Trade compensation terms were not immediately available.

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the team made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire tight end Mark Redman, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

An undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2025, Redman spent all of last season on the Rams’ practice squad and then signed a reserve/futures contract after the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

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Here's a look at the Packers final 53-man roster, which is very much still subject to change.

Green Bay opens the regular season on Sunday, September 13th against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Packers.com, ESPN and Packers Wire