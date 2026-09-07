It's been a long time coming, but at long last we witnessed Lincoln Kienholz start a college football game on Sunday night.

The Pierre, South Dakota native narrowly lost the quarterback competition last season at Ohio State to Julian Sayin, and transferred to Louisville this offseason in search of a different opportunity.

He made the most of his first start for the Cardinals on Sunday night, totaling three scores despite the team falling 41-38.

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Per ESPN.com:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- — Lucas Carneiro kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give ninth-ranked Mississippi a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Louisville on Sunday night in the Music City Kickoff.

The week's only game between ranked teams started sloppy only to turn into a second-half thriller that Ole Miss coach Pete Golding called a heavyweight fight.

“Wow, what an unbelievable atmosphere,” Golding said. "I think that’s really good for college football.”

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm agreed.

“We go home 0-1 but a lot to learn," Brohm said. "I think anybody who likes football likes to watch these games, so we played it. We had our chances, and we move forward.”

Lincoln Kienholz, in his first career start after three seasons on Ohio State’s bench, tied it for Louisville at 38 with 1:28 left. The quarterback found Lawayne McCoy on the sideline for a 54-yard catch-and-run TD with 4:42 to go before his 7-yard TD run with 1:28 left.

Trinidad Chambliss set up the winning field goal with an 18-yard pass on third-and-6. Chambliss finished with 351 yards passing with three touchdowns, and he also ran for a fourth score all after halftime.

“I don’t know how many times he’s got to do it,” Golding said. “I mean that’s just who he is.”

The Ole Miss quarterback would like to avoid some of his heroics.

“I honestly hate these games," Chambliss said. “I don’t know why we do this every time. We like close, one-score games, but yeah, we got the win. That’s all that matters.”

Kewan Lacy ran for 61 yards on 17 carries with a 1-yard TD before being sidelined by an injured thigh. Golding said he didn't think it was serious, though Lacy will be checked out by the

Maybe it was a bit of opening night nerves or starting with a ranked, Power Four opponent. Both Ole Miss, who ended last season losing to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Louisville had issues in the first half.

A shotgun snap went over Chambliss’ head on the opening series, and Louisville's long snapper sent the ball flying over punter Niall Hayes’ head to set up a 1-yard TD run by Kewan Lacy. The Ole Miss running back ran for 61 yards on 17 carries before being sidelined by an injured thigh.

Chambliss looked nothing like the Heisman candidate Ole Miss has been promoting at Times Square in New York City and the Sphere in Las Vegas early. He fumbled after picking up a first down on a fourth-down run. Stanquan Clark also picked off a Chambliss pass to Deuce Alexander in the second.

The quarterback playing thanks to a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling put on a show in the second half.

Chambliss found Alexander for not one, but a pair of 62-yard TD passes in the third quarter. He connected with Caleb Odom on a 35-yard TD early in the fourth, then Chambliss gave Ole Miss its biggest lead with a 5-yard TD run with 6:43 to go.

The takeaway

Louisville: Brohm didn't get a chance to ease his new starting quarterback with an easy opponent. Kienholz threw for 307 yards with two TD passes. He also led the Cardinals rushing for 69 yards.

Source: ESPN.com

The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien