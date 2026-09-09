The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have just recently begun their 2026 campaign, but some details about 2027 are already becoming clear.

The Jacks will travel to take on the Jimmy Rogers-led Iowa State Cyclones early on in the 2027 season, and an official date is now set.

The Cyclones and Jackrabbits have reportedly agreed to move the contest that was originally scheduled for early September of 2027.

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Per Cyclones.com:

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State and South Dakota State have agreed to move their 2027 season opener at Jack Trice Stadium to Saturday, Aug. 28. The game was previously scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 4, but a recent rule change allows all schools to start a week earlier.

The game marks head coach Jimmy Rogers ' first against his alma mater and the team he formerly spent 14 seasons coaching, including the final two as head coach. Rogers led the Jackrabbits to a national championship in 2023.

Current 2027 Schedule

Aug. 28 – South Dakota State

Sept. 4 – Open

Sept. 11 – Iowa

Sept. 18 – Bowling Green

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The Jackrabbits are 1-1 following a season-opening win over Stetson and last weekend's defeat at Northwestern. They host the New Haven Chargers this weekend in Brookings, a 6:00 kickoff time on Saturday.

Jimmy Rogers' Cyclones travel to take on the rival Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, a 6:30 start time from Iowa City. The Cyclones defeated Southeast Missouri State in the season opener on Saturday.

Source: Iowa State Alters 2027 Football Schedule - Iowa State Athletics