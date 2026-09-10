The Sanford International is back and better than ever this summer right here in Sioux Falls.

This week, the Minnehaha Country Club is transformed into the hotbed of Champions Tour action.

There are several notable names old and new to fans here in Sioux Falls on scene this week, from Zach Johnson to Steve Stricker.

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Here's a schedule of the events ahead through the Sunday conclusion of the tournament:

Thursday, September 10th OPEN TO THE PUBLIC – FREE ADMISSION Gates Open 8:00 AM EMC Championship Pro-Am Morning Group 7:20 AM – 9:20 AM EMC Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group 12:20 PM – 2:20 PM Gates Close 5:00 PM

Friday, September 11th Gates Open 8:00 AM Opening Ceremony 8:30 AM on 1st Tee (UPDATE) First Round of The Sanford International 9:15 AM to 4:00 PM (estimated timing) Gates Close 4:00 PM EMC Greats of the Game Dinner (Private Event) 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 12th – Presented by Kwik Star Gates Open 7:00 AM Sunrise Yoga 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM on 18th Fairway Click here to Register! Second Round of The Sanford International 9:05 AM to 4:00 PM Greats of the Game Press Conference 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EMC Greats of the Game 9-Hole Challenge 2:30 PM – 4:15 PM Starting on Hole #10 Volunteer Appreciation Party 3:30 PM- 7:00 PM After Party on the Range presented by Beef Logic, Inc. 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Range Autograph signing by Greats of the Game Gates Close 4:00 PM

Sunday, September 13th Gates Open 8:00 AM Final Round of The Sanford International 9:05 AM to 4:00 PM Sanford International Junior Golf Series – Champions Lunch 11:30 PM to 1:00 PM Closing Ceremony / Trophy Presentation 4:15 PM on the 18th Green Gates Close 3:00 PM ALL TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE -- Here's what Champions Tour newcomer Michael Block had to say about his experience in Sioux Falls thus far:

Here are a few snapshots from a beautiful Thursday out at Minnehaha Country Club:

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

Don't miss out on any of the action. For full details, including tickets, visit the official site here.

Source: Sanford International | PGA TOUR Champions