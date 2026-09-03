The Minnesota Vikings have announced their season-long team captains as the beginning of the season looms next weekend.

With the team preparing to host the Packers on Sunday, September 13th in the opener, they've gone to work on solidifying their leadership group.

New starting Quarterback Kyler Murray is among eight team captains that were made official on Thursday.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray, in his first year with the Vikings, is one of them. The others are receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Aaron Jones Sr., tackle Brian O’Neill, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker Blake Cashman, safety Josh Metellus, and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

It's a solid group that is predictably veteran-heavy for the Vikings. Kyler Murray is the only newcomer to the team that made the cut.

The Vikings play host to the Packers on Sunday, September 13th at 3:25. The game can be seen on CBS, and listened to locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO on the Packers Radio Network.

Source: Vikings name eight captains, including Kyler Murray - NBC Sports