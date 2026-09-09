The college football season is now officially off and running for all teams.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers both scored big wins in their respective openers, and both are on the rise in the latest set of rankings.

Iowa shutout Northern Illinois in the opener on Saturday, while the Gophers took it to Eastern Illinois last Thursday in a season opening win, as well.

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The Hawkeyes have officially moved up one spot in the poll this week, while PJ Fleck's crew is in the others receiving votes category after a 1-0 start.

Per ESPN.com:

School (1st) Rec. LW 1. Ohio State (46) 1-0 1 2. Georgia 1-0 3 3. Notre Dame (4) 1-0 4 4. Texas (2) 1-0 5 5. Indiana (8) 1-0 6 6. Oregon (3) 1-0 2 7. Miami (1) 1-0 7 8. LSU (5) 1-0 11 9. Ole Miss 1-0 9 10. Texas A&M 1-0 8 11. Oklahoma 1-0 10 12. Alabama 1-0 11 13. Texas Tech 1-0 12 14. Southern Cal 1-0 14 15. BYU 1-0 14 16. Penn State 1-0 18 17. SMU 1-0 19 18. Tennessee 1-0 20 19. Washington 1-0 17 20. Utah 1-0 21 21. Iowa 1-0 22 22. Houston 1-0 23 23. Missouri 1-0 25 24. Louisville 1-0 24 25. Virginia 1-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Boise State 86, Florida 83, Michigan 69, Arizona 33, Memphis 23, South Carolina 19, Western Michigan 12, Pittsburgh 11, Navy 10, UCLA 7, Illinois 6, Virginia Tech 6, James Madison 4, Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, Vanderbilt 2, Arizona State 2, Auburn 2

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The Hawkeyes play host to the CyHawk rivalry game this weekend against Iowa State, while Minnesota will host Mississippi State, also on Saturday.

Source: Michigan falls out of AP Top 25 college football poll after win - ESPN