Harrisburg, Tea Area Big Risers in Latest SD Football Poll
Another exciting week of South Dakota High School football action is gone, and with it a new set of rankings have arrived.
The larger classes in the state are through two weeks, as teams begin to find their groove as we enter the middle of September.
There are no new #1 teams in this week's set of rankings, but plenty of movement within each class.
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Class 11AAA
- Brandon Valley (16) 2-0 100 1
- Jefferson (5) 2-0 88 2
- O’Gorman 1-1 60 3
- Lincoln 1-1 43 4
- Harrisburg 1-1 21 RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (21) 2-0 105 1
- Tea Area 2-0 80 3
- Watertown 2-0 50 4
- Yankton 1-1 47 2
- Huron 1-1 25 5
Receiving votes: Spearfish 4, Sturgis 4.
Class 11A
- SF Christian (21) 2-0 105 1
- Dell Rapids 2-0 76 2
- West Central 2-0 66 3
- Lennox 1-1 39 4
- Madison 1-1 20 5
Receiving votes: Canton 9.
Class 11B
- Elk Point-Jefferson (13) 2-0 92 1
- St. Thomas More (6) 3-0 89 2
- Winner (2) 3-0 56 3
- Deuel 3-0 46 4
- Clark/Willow Lake 3-0 32 5
Class 9AA
- Parkston (21) 3-0 105 1
- Bon Homme 3-0 82 2
- Viborg-Hurley 2-0 59 3
- Hamlin 2-1 38 4
- Platte-Geddes 2-1 21 5
Receiving votes: Garretson 10.
Class 9A
- Freeman (18) 3-0 102 1
- Castlewood (2) 3-0 85 2
- Centerville 3-0 47 5
- Sully Buttes 3-0 38 RV
- Howard 1-2 19 3
Receiving votes: Philip 11 (1), Lyman 7, Alcester-Hudson 3, Kimball/White Lake 3.
Class 9B
- St. Mary’s (16) 3-0 100 1
- Wall (5) 2-0 87 2
- Warner 3-0 56 3
- Avon 2-1 41 4
- Colman-Egan 3-0 30 5
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 1.
Stay up to date on the latest South Dakota high school football scores by visiting the scoreboard page at ESPNSiouxFalls.com!
The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien