Another exciting week of South Dakota High School football action is gone, and with it a new set of rankings have arrived.

The larger classes in the state are through two weeks, as teams begin to find their groove as we enter the middle of September.

There are no new #1 teams in this week's set of rankings, but plenty of movement within each class.

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Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (16) 2-0 100 1 Jefferson (5) 2-0 88 2 O’Gorman 1-1 60 3 Lincoln 1-1 43 4 Harrisburg 1-1 21 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3.

Class 11AA

Pierre (21) 2-0 105 1 Tea Area 2-0 80 3 Watertown 2-0 50 4 Yankton 1-1 47 2 Huron 1-1 25 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 4, Sturgis 4.

Class 11A

SF Christian (21) 2-0 105 1 Dell Rapids 2-0 76 2 West Central 2-0 66 3 Lennox 1-1 39 4 Madison 1-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Canton 9.

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson (13) 2-0 92 1 St. Thomas More (6) 3-0 89 2 Winner (2) 3-0 56 3 Deuel 3-0 46 4 Clark/Willow Lake 3-0 32 5

Class 9AA

Parkston (21) 3-0 105 1 Bon Homme 3-0 82 2 Viborg-Hurley 2-0 59 3 Hamlin 2-1 38 4 Platte-Geddes 2-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Garretson 10.

Class 9A

Freeman (18) 3-0 102 1 Castlewood (2) 3-0 85 2 Centerville 3-0 47 5 Sully Buttes 3-0 38 RV Howard 1-2 19 3

Receiving votes: Philip 11 (1), Lyman 7, Alcester-Hudson 3, Kimball/White Lake 3.

Class 9B

St. Mary’s (16) 3-0 100 1 Wall (5) 2-0 87 2 Warner 3-0 56 3 Avon 2-1 41 4 Colman-Egan 3-0 30 5

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 1.

Stay up to date on the latest South Dakota high school football scores by visiting the scoreboard page at ESPNSiouxFalls.com