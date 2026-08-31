The Minnesota Vikings have set their 53-man roster (for now) ahead of the season opener next weekend.

The team had many tough decisions to make, and also traded away a former draft pick in the process.

Walter Rouse, a 6th round pick just a few years ago, was traded to the Patriots ahead of the cut down deadline on Sunday.

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Per Vikings.com:

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday announced they have traded offensive lineman Walter Rouse to the New England Patriots.

Minnesota sent Rouse, who was a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round selection to New England in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Rouse began his career at tackle, but he had worked primarily at guard this preseason.

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The team also finalized its 53-man roster on Sunday. Here's the full release from Vikings.com.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that they had released Quarterback Max Brosmer. He will now be subject to waivers, and may land back with the Vikings on the Practice Squad as soon as Tuesday.

No corresponding roster move has been announced as of yet.

Sources: Ian Rapoport on X and Vikings Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2026

The Top 10 Players in Preseason NFL MVP Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien