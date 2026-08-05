Kickoff is right around the corner to the Class 11AAA South Dakota High School football season, and previews are rolling in.

The Harrisburg Tigers, guided by Brandon White, are set to begin the season on Saturday, August 29th at home against Sioux Falls Jefferson.

The Tigers are coming off of a 6-5 finish to the 2025 season, one in which they made yet another appearance in the playoffs.

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Coach Brandon White joined Overtime with Bert Remien last week to discuss the success and highlights of the offseason program, as well as the roster and goals heading into the season:

Here's a look at the schedule this Fall for the Tigers, which begins with Tiger Bowl at home on Saturday, August 29th:

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien