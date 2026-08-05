The Sanford International is just over one month away, and the 'Greats of the Game' is back for a second year.

This year, Andy North, country music artist Jordan Davis, and former Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph will all be in town to participate.

On Wednesday morning, we learned of the fourth and final participant in the festivities coming up on October 12th.

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Minnesota Vikings legend John Randle will join Rudolph, North, and Davis is the special event that comes our way in mid-October.

Per Sanford Sports:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The EMC Greats of the Game at the Sanford International has finalized its lineup for the 2026 event with the addition of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings legend John Randle. Randle joins award-winning country music artist Jordan Davis, former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and Tournament Host Andy North as participants in this year’s festivities.

Randle, Rudolph, North and Davis will participate in a 9-hole exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Minnehaha Country Club. The group will tee off on Hole No. 10 following the final group of the Sanford International.

“We are looking forward to John Randle bringing his signature energy and excitement to this year’s EMC Greats of the Game event," said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. "John’s relentless style of play and unforgettable career with the Minnesota Vikings made him a franchise favorite. We know fans will be excited to see him at Minnehaha Country Club.”

Undrafted out of Texas A&M-Kingsville, Randle became one of the most dominant defensive tackles in NFL history and a cornerstone of the Minnesota Vikings defense throughout the 1990s. His rise from undrafted free agent to Hall of Famer stands as one of professional football’s greatest success stories. Randle was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 after compiling 137.5 career sacks, the most by a defensive tackle in NFL history. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, earned six All-Pro selections and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s.

Known for his relentless motor, signature face paint and fierce competitiveness, Randle revolutionized the defensive tackle position with his ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks from the interior of the defensive line. His impact on the game and popularity among Vikings fans have cemented his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats and one of the premier defensive players in NFL history.

The EMC Greats of the Game dinner will take place Friday, Sept. 11, at the Sanford Barn. The evening will feature a sit-down dinner, fireside chat with the Greats participants and a special singer-songwriter-style acoustic set by Davis. In recognition of the Sept. 11 memorial, funds raised from the dinner will benefit Folds of Honor and other military-focused charitable organizations.

Tables and sponsorship opportunities for the EMC Greats of the Game dinner are available by calling the Sanford International Tournament Office at 605-271-7825. Tickets to the Sanford International, including access to watch the Greats of the Game exhibition, are on sale now at sanfordinternational.com.

Source: Sanford International | PGA TOUR Champions

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