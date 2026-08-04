Football season is so close you can almost taste it.

Soon, the weather will turn just a tad cooler, and Saturday's will be for watching the Jacks and Yotes on TV or in person.

Both programs figure to once again the in the MVFC and National Title mix, and both are well represented in many preseason All-American projections.

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Phil Steele's lists came out this week, and a total of ten Jacks and Yotes made the cut.

Here's the complete list of MVFC athletes that are members of the Preseason All-America squads:

FIRST TEAM

QB Beau Brungard, Youngstown State

RB Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota

OL Desmeal Leigh, Youngstown State

OL Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State

DL Mike Wells, Youngstown State

DL Lance Rucker, North Dakota

LB Tye Niekamp, Illinois State

P Max Pelham, South Dakota State

SECOND TEAM

RB Victor Dawson, Illinois State

WR Lofton O'Groske, South Dakota State

TE Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State

OL Landon Woodard, Illinois State

OL Liam Becher, North Dakota

DL Kaden Vig, North Dakota

LB Cullen McShane, South Dakota State

DB Dylan Rowsey, Murray State

THIRD TEAM

OL Derek Harden, Southern Illinois

DL Dawson Ripperda, South Dakota State

PK Andrew Lastovka, Youngstown State

P Luke Silvernale, North Dakota

FOURTH TEAM

RB Jaden Gilbert, Youngstown State

WR Luke Mailander, Illinois State

WR Grahm Goering, South Dakota State

DL Logan Green, South Dakota State

DL Chris Dixon, South Dakota

DB La'Shavion Brown, Illinois State

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The Jackrabbits open the season at home against Stetson on Saturday, August 29th, while the Yotes also open up at home that day against Central Connecticut State.

Source: Phil Steele Announces All-MVFC / FCS Preseason Teams

The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Top 10 Players in Preseason 2026 Heisman Trophy Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien