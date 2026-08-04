Ten Total Jacks & Yotes Land on Phil Steele All-America Teams
Football season is so close you can almost taste it.
Soon, the weather will turn just a tad cooler, and Saturday's will be for watching the Jacks and Yotes on TV or in person.
Both programs figure to once again the in the MVFC and National Title mix, and both are well represented in many preseason All-American projections.
Phil Steele's lists came out this week, and a total of ten Jacks and Yotes made the cut.
Here's the complete list of MVFC athletes that are members of the Preseason All-America squads:
FIRST TEAM
QB Beau Brungard, Youngstown State
RB Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota
OL Desmeal Leigh, Youngstown State
OL Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State
DL Mike Wells, Youngstown State
DL Lance Rucker, North Dakota
LB Tye Niekamp, Illinois State
P Max Pelham, South Dakota State
SECOND TEAM
RB Victor Dawson, Illinois State
WR Lofton O'Groske, South Dakota State
TE Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State
OL Landon Woodard, Illinois State
OL Liam Becher, North Dakota
DL Kaden Vig, North Dakota
LB Cullen McShane, South Dakota State
DB Dylan Rowsey, Murray State
THIRD TEAM
OL Derek Harden, Southern Illinois
DL Dawson Ripperda, South Dakota State
PK Andrew Lastovka, Youngstown State
P Luke Silvernale, North Dakota
FOURTH TEAM
RB Jaden Gilbert, Youngstown State
WR Luke Mailander, Illinois State
WR Grahm Goering, South Dakota State
DL Logan Green, South Dakota State
DL Chris Dixon, South Dakota
DB La'Shavion Brown, Illinois State
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The Jackrabbits open the season at home against Stetson on Saturday, August 29th, while the Yotes also open up at home that day against Central Connecticut State.
Source: Phil Steele Announces All-MVFC / FCS Preseason Teams
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