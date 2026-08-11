The Minnesota Vikings have a new leading man.

After more than four months of tracking the newfound QB competition in Minnesota, we now have a starter.

Kyler Murray, who was signed to a vet-minimum one-year deal back in March, will reportedly be named the teams starter.

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Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have named Kyler Murray their starting quarterback, the expected conclusion to their quarterback competition despite a rocky series of practices leading to the decision.

Murray has been the heavy favorite to win the job from the moment he signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract March 12 following his release by the Arizona Cardinals, who will pay him $35.5 million. The decision pushes J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, to the sideline after 10 career starts and raises questions about his future. Quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer also remain on the roster.

The timing of the decision will give Murray a month of practice full time with the Vikings' starting offense, after splitting reps with McCarthy during the spring and the first two weeks of training camp, before the regular season begins Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. Murray has struggled in recent days, and threw two interceptions in a full-pads stadium practice Sunday night, but McCarthy was not able to capitalize.

Murray, 29, spent seven seasons with the Cardinals after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft. He won the NFL's Rookie of the Year award in his first season and was named to a pair of NFC Pro Bowl teams, but injuries derailed two of his past three seasons and the organization decided to make a clean break this offseason after hiring new coach Mike LaFleur.

The Vikings, who had fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in part because of the team's failure to settle the quarterback position, immediately expressed interest. After McCarthy struggled with injuries, accuracy and decision-making issues during his first season as the starter, coach Kevin O'Connell decided to seek out what he called "competition" for the starting job. Murray's résumé far outmatched McCarthy's, and the job seemed likely to be his as long as he performed to his career baseline and remained healthy.

Murray did both, demonstrating an understanding of the Vikings' downfield passing offense as well as a comfort level in taking more snaps from under center -- rather than in the shotgun or pistol formations -- than he did with the Cardinals. He now has a chance to reset his career with a coaching staff and scheme that has coaxed career-changing seasons from Kirk Cousins (2022-23) and Sam Darnold (2024).

Cousins parlayed his performance into a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Darnold, meanwhile, signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 worth $100.5 million and won the Super Bowl last year.

With a strong season, Murray could be in a similar position next spring. The Vikings agreed to a contract clause that prohibits them from using the franchise tag to keep him in 2027, giving him a clear path to the free agent market if he wants it.

McCarthy, meanwhile, showed incremental progress this summer but could not close the sizable gap that already existed with Murray. At 23, he is younger than most of the quarterbacks in the NFL's 2026 draft class. But after losing his entire rookie season to a torn meniscus in his right knee, and then producing a season underwhelming enough that O'Connell sought out Murray, there is no longer an obvious path for him to recapture the job unless Murray is injured.

This spring, McCarthy compared the Vikings' quarterback room to a high school classroom, with him sitting on one side and Murray on the other. Asked if he ever thought about seeking a trade when Murray arrived, McCarthy said he wanted to remain in Minnesota.

Source: Vikings name Kyler Murray starting QB, sources say - ESPN