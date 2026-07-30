There's one preseason FCS college football poll out, and there are surely more on the way.

If the first is any indication, the Jackrabbits and Coyotes could be in for a lot of preseason love.

Both teams are among the Top 15 teams in the nation according to the poll released on Wednesday.

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Here's a look:

Unsurprisingly the defending national champions Montana State open the season at #1 garnering 32 of 33 first place votes. They were followed by South Dakota State, who made a 12 spot rise from the final 2025 poll to come in at #2. Montana held their position at #3 and defending national runner-up Illinois State fell 2 spots from their final 2025 position down to #4. UC Davis cracked the top 5 in this inaugural release of 2026 climbing 3 spots to #5.

Teams falling in the top 25 were led by Stephen F Austin who fell 5 spots to #12. South Dakota, Yale, and Abilene Christian each fell 3 spots to #13-#15, respectively.

USD opens the season on Saturday, August 29th at home against Central Connecticut State, while the Jacks open the same day, also at home, against Stetson.

For more on both programs, visit the links below.

Sources: Missouri Valley Football Conference, GoYotes and GoJacks