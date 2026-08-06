The Tea Area Titans are navigating a change at Head Coach this offseason but are more than ready to kick off the season.

Longtime assistant Brent Johnson takes over the reigns as Head Coach down in Tea, and the team has progressed through camp with a ton of confidence.

After back-to-back 5-5 seasons, the Titans are hungry for more this Fall.

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The new Head Coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien this week to preview the season, and talk about the transition into his new role, as well as the program's trajectory:

Here's a look at the slate for the Titans this Fall, who will open up on Friday, August 28th against the Huron Tigers at home:

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!