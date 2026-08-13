The O'Gorman Knight football program finished the 2025 season with a final mark of 6-4, and another appearance in the 11AAA playoffs.

Coach Jayson Poppinga is back for another year leading the Knights, and recently joined ESPN Sioux Falls to preview the season ahead.

Coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Thursday to talk about the offseason program, the standouts that return, as well as the challenging schedule for his team this Fall.

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Here's the entirety of the chat with Coach that aired on Thursday's show:

Here's a look at the O'Gorman schedule this Fall, which starts out with quite the test at Lincoln:

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Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!