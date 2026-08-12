The Brandon Valley Lynx won the 11AAA State Title a season ago, and they're back to raise the bar even higher this Fall.

Coach Matt Christensen returns to lead the program that finished as State Champions a year ago with a final mark of 11-1.

The team said goodbye to several big-name stars via graduation but returns a ton of talent in what will likely be another very successful Fall season.

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Coach Christensen joined Overtime with Bert Remien this week to detail the offseason, the challenge of staying motivated following a title season in 2025, and so much more:

Here's a look at the schedule this Fall for the Lynx:

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!