The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers reached the Summit of 11A football last fall, finishing a perfect 12-0 in a title-winning season.

Coach Jared Smith doesn't have his team resting on its laurels this offseason, as they prepare their title defense in the months ahead.

The Chargers open the season in late August against the team they defeated in the title game, the Lennox Orioles, on August 28th.

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The coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Friday to preview the season and talk about his team's motivation ahead of the 2026 season:

Here's a look at the full schedule for Charger football this Fall:

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Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!