The Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders are coming off of a 1-9 finish to last season, but there is plenty to be optimistic about on the West side of Sioux Falls.

Head Coach Jason Stahlberg credits the experience gained last season as one reason for optimism this Fall as the team prepares for kickoff next week.

Coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN Sioux Falls this week to talk about turning the page from last year, the team's offseason preparations, as well as key players that return this Fall.

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Here's the full chat that aired on Wednesday:

The season begins with a long road trip to Rapid City next week for the Rough Riders:

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO weekdays from 11am - 1pm.

The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien