The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots will begin the season as the #1 team in South Dakota Class 11AAA High School Football.

The team is coming off of a very promising 2025 season in which they finished with a mark of 10-2 and as the runners up to Brandon Valley.

Star Quarterback Brody Schafer is back for his Senior season, one that comes with tremendous interest and expectations.

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Coach Jared Fredenburg joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday to talk about the season ahead, as well as the leadership that Shafer and fellow Senior Everett Starks provide:

Here's a look at the schedule this Fall for Lincoln, which begins with a big home matchup against the O'Gorman Knights:

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien