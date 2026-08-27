We've been in the waiting game in regard to news surrounding Packers Running Back Josh Jacobs.

Originally arrested back in May, there had been a long investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident in which Jacobs was involved.

Now, we officially have charges filed against the Packers Running Back.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

According to multiple reports, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jacobs with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Those were two of the five charges that Jacobs initially faced in the arrest, which came after a domestic disturbance call, but prosecutors are not moving forward with a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation or two other misdemeanors. Jacobs has been available to practice and play for the Packers since the arrest, but he could face discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy as a result of the arrest.

We'll now be right back in wait-and-see mode in regard to potential NFL discipline for the veteran back.

Recently, the league suspended a handful of players that had recently dealt with or concluded legal issues. Jacobs may soon be next on the list.

The Packers conclude the preseason on Friday Night at home against the Cardinals, and will open the regular season on Sunday, September 13th on the road against the Vikings.

Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: NBC Sports

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