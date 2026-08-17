The South Dakota High School football season is almost upon us.

Before the end of the month, all classes will have kicked off their seasons, with plenty of action to keep us company as the weather turns cooler.

The preseason poll is officially here from SD Media, and one Sioux Falls metro school is leading the way in 11AAA.

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Here's a look at the Preseason Poll:

Class 11AAA

Lincoln (16) 95 Brandon Valley (3) 69 Jefferson (1) 67 Harrisburg 42 O’Gorman 23

Receiving votes: Washington 4.

Class 11AA

Pierre (19) 97 Huron 62 Yankton 59 Tea Area 37 Sturgis (1) 24

Receiving votes: Watertown 12, Spearfish 9.

Class 11A

SF Christian (20) 100 Lennox 72 Dell Rapids 60 West Central 38 Madison 19

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 9, Canton 1, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson (13) 87 St. Thomas More (4) 79 Winner (2) 48 Deuel (1) 37 Sioux Valley 24

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 15, Mobridge-Pollock 5, Rapid City Christian 3, McCook Central/Montrose 1, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Parkston (19) 99 Hamlin (1) 74 Bon Homme 47 Platte-Geddes 28 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 15

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 10, Hanson 8, Hill City 8, Britton-Hecla 7, Garretson 2, Sioux Falls Lutheran 2.

Class 9A

Freeman (14) 84 Howard (4) 75 Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 45 Kimball/White Lake 28 Castlewood (1) 25

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Alcester-Hudson 13, Lyman 7, Philip 5, Harding County/Bison 2, Ipswich 1, Sully Buttes 1.

Class 9B

St. Mary’s (11) 89 Wall (9) 87 Warner 54 Avon 41 Colman-Egan 23

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 6.

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien