Sioux Falls Lincoln Paces Preseason SD HS Football Poll
The South Dakota High School football season is almost upon us.
Before the end of the month, all classes will have kicked off their seasons, with plenty of action to keep us company as the weather turns cooler.
The preseason poll is officially here from SD Media, and one Sioux Falls metro school is leading the way in 11AAA.
Get our free mobile app
Here's a look at the Preseason Poll:
Class 11AAA
- Lincoln (16) 95
- Brandon Valley (3) 69
- Jefferson (1) 67
- Harrisburg 42
- O’Gorman 23
Receiving votes: Washington 4.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (19) 97
- Huron 62
- Yankton 59
- Tea Area 37
- Sturgis (1) 24
Receiving votes: Watertown 12, Spearfish 9.
Class 11A
- SF Christian (20) 100
- Lennox 72
- Dell Rapids 60
- West Central 38
- Madison 19
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 9, Canton 1, Tri-Valley 1.
Class 11B
- Elk Point-Jefferson (13) 87
- St. Thomas More (4) 79
- Winner (2) 48
- Deuel (1) 37
- Sioux Valley 24
Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 15, Mobridge-Pollock 5, Rapid City Christian 3, McCook Central/Montrose 1, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
- Parkston (19) 99
- Hamlin (1) 74
- Bon Homme 47
- Platte-Geddes 28
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 15
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 10, Hanson 8, Hill City 8, Britton-Hecla 7, Garretson 2, Sioux Falls Lutheran 2.
Class 9A
- Freeman (14) 84
- Howard (4) 75
- Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 45
- Kimball/White Lake 28
- Castlewood (1) 25
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Alcester-Hudson 13, Lyman 7, Philip 5, Harding County/Bison 2, Ipswich 1, Sully Buttes 1.
Class 9B
- St. Mary’s (11) 89
- Wall (9) 87
- Warner 54
- Avon 41
- Colman-Egan 23
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 6.
The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien