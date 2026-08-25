The QB competition is officially over in Vermillion.

Speaking on Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday, Coyote Head Football Coach Matt Vitzthum confirmed that Austyn Modrzewski will be the team's starter.

The Yotes will be in action on Saturday when they play host to Central Connecticut State in the season opener.

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Here's the clip from the show with Vitzthum's announcement at QB:

Modrzewski (pronounced Muh-Jess-Key) came to the Yotes last season, and is a Redshirt Freshman from Littleton, Colorado.

Here's more from his bio at GoYotes.com:

High School

Named the 2025 HeroSports.com No. 3 incoming FCS freshman quarterback ... two-time Gatorade State Football Player of the Year in Colorado ... The Littleton, Colo. native threw for nearly 12,000 career passing yards at Mountain Vista with 147 touchdowns at Mountain Vista H.S. ... His senior year, the quarterback threw for 3,400+ yards and 57 touchdowns at a clip of 73.4% ... He was named a three-time First Team All-Conference performer, plus a three-time Offensive Player of the Year.

Nevan Cremascoli and Jackson Proctor will be the team's primary backups this season.

The Yotes take on CCSU this weekend at 1:00 inside the Dakota Dome. For the latest on the program, including tickets, visit GoYotes.com.

Source: GoYotes

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien