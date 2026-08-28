The Sioux Empire has officially gone BANANAS.

Banana Ball made its debut in Sioux Falls at the Birdcage on Thursday night, and folks of all ages made their way to witness the baseball sensation.

Beginning on Thursday and running through Saturday, Banana Ball is a fun-for-all-ages baseball spectacle.

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Last night, the Indianapolis Clowns won the first game 4-2 and made a ton of new fans in the process.

One young local fan was lucky enough to snag the first foul ball of the night, which in Banana Ball counts as an out! Here's a look:

Fan Submitted Photo - Kayla Taverna Fan Submitted Photo - Kayla Taverna

Luke, age 11, was all smiles after hauling in the first foul ball of the night in Sioux Falls at the Birdcage.

Here's a full recap of the first night of action:

The game started with a bang! Correlle Prime hit 100 trick plays in the top of the first! Banana Ball 's Maddie Warren got to catch up with him later in the game.

This accomplishment didn't stunt the Firefighters, as they scored 2, which won them the inning.

The clowns responded right back in the bottom of the second with a Chris Burgess RBI, tying up the game.

What did the Firefighters do? Of course, clap back with an Eric Jones Jr. home run to take the lead! The Firefighters kept the upper hand through the top of the 5th, where we saw a Dalton Cornett triple and an RBI!

This is where the tide turned. Eli Paton hit a triple in the bottom of the fifth, and his teammates followed suit. Brian Danserau followed with an RBI to bring Eli home. Kirkland Banks got on base which then led to a Joe Gray Jr. RBI and a Hamilton themed run celly!

The Clowns had the momentum for the rest of the game. In the bottom of the 6th, we saw success again from Correlle Prime, with an RBI double to win the inning. This brought on a fun Double-Dutch celebration! An RBI sprint won the seventh inning for the Clowns and the rest was history.

Fan Submitted Photo - Kayla Taverna Fan Submitted Photo - Kayla Taverna

The Clowns and Firefighters will meet again Friday and Saturday at the Birdcage in their first ever foray into Sioux Falls.

Tickets are SOLD OUT for the remaining games in Sioux Falls! For more on Banana Ball, visit the official site here.