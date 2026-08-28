The USF Cougars had beaten the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets eight consecutive times heading into Thursday Night's season opener.

From the jump, the feeling crept in that the streak may be in jeopardy on Thursday at Bob Young Field.

The Yellow Jackets engineered a nearly 11-minute touchdown drive to start the game, and ended up with a 14-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.

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Despite an impressive rally to tie the game at 14 at the halftime break, the USF Cougars fell in the opener on Thursday Night 24-21.

Per USFCougars.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls football team rallied from a pair of double-digit deficits Thursday night, but its late comeback came up just short as Black Hills State held on for a 24-21 victory in the 2026 season opener at Bob Young Field.

The Cougars (0-1) erased an early 14-0 deficit with two second-quarter touchdowns from Bubba Tann III to enter halftime tied at 14. Black Hills State regained control with 10 unanswered points in the second half before USF made one final push, scoring with three seconds remaining before the Yellow Jackets secured the three-point win.

FIRST HALF RECAP

Black Hills State controlled the opening stages of the game, putting together an 18-play, 77-yard drive that took 10:49 off the clock and ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Kade Weber to Joseph Randle. The extra point was unsuccessful, giving the Yellow Jackets a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets extended their advantage early in the second quarter after a 34-yard punt return gave them possession at the USF 23-yard line. Four plays later, Weber scored on an 11-yard run before Black Hills State converted the two-point attempt to take a 14-0 lead.

Sioux Falls answered late in the half. After Andy Henson recovered a Black Hills State fumble at the USF 33, the Cougars needed just five plays to go 67 yards. Tate Schafer connected with Adonis Hutchinson for a 31-yard gain during the drive before Bubba Tann III finished it with a nine-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 14-6.

USF struck again just before halftime, going 80 yards in 10 plays and only 1:24. Schafer connected with Hutchinson, Caden Henkes and Dahlton Wood during the drive before Tann punched it in from one yard out with 12 seconds remaining. Hutchinson converted the two-point attempt to send the teams into halftime tied at 14.

SECOND HALF RECAP

Black Hills State regained the lead midway through the third quarter with another extended possession, marching 75 yards in 13 plays and taking 7:40 off the clock. Weber capped the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the night, scoring from 11 yards out to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-14.

The Cougars moved into Black Hills State territory on their next possession but were stopped on fourth down at the Yellow Jacket 25. Early in the fourth quarter, Black Hills State recovered a USF fumble at the Cougar 29. The Sioux Falls defense held the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone, but Madden Aquino connected on a 47-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-14.

USF's defense kept the Cougars within striking distance, including a fourth-down stop at its own 34-yard line with just over nine minutes remaining. After the Cougar offense later turned the ball over on downs, the defense forced a Black Hills State punt to give USF one final opportunity.

Cade Morse provided the spark with a 44-yard punt return to the Black Hills State 25 with 53 seconds remaining. Schafer then moved the Cougars down the field, connecting with Noah Robertson for 12 yards and Isaac Jarovski for 14 before finding Jarovski again for a two-yard touchdown with three seconds left. Scott Dickson added the extra point to pull USF within 24-21, but Black Hills State recovered the ensuing kickoff and ran out the remaining time.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will hit the road to Jamestown, North Dakota next weekend to take on the Jimmies for the first time since 2006. USF will return home September 12th to host MSU Moorhead at 1pm.

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Source: University of Sioux Falls Athletics