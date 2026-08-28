The Sioux Falls Skyforce will be back in action before we know it, and we now have a full schedule for the season ahead.

The Sanford Pentagon will sure to be rocking before too much longer, as the team prepares to take the court for another great season.

Coach Dan Bisaccio is back for his third year at the helm, and the season will begin in early November.

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Per The Skyforce:

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced its official schedule, powered by POET , for the 2026-27 NBA G League season. The Skyforce will open their home schedule with back-to-back games against the Windy City Bulls on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, at the Sanford Pentagon. Sioux Falls will play 24 home games, 24 road contests and two neutral-site games.

The 2026-27 NBA G League season tips off on Friday, November 6. The NBA G League schedule is divided into two parts, with each team playing 14 games in the Tip-Off Tournament followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will play at least 50 games during the 2026-27 season.

Tip-Off Tournament:

The Tip-Off Tournament begins on November 6 and concludes during the 2026 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December.

The Skyforce opens the season with two road games against the Grand Rapids Gold on November 7-8.

Sioux Falls will play seven consecutive home games during the Tip-Off Tournament, hosting the Windy City Bulls, Cleveland Charge, Wisconsin Herd and Motor City Cruise from November 20 through December 5.

Following the homestand, the Skyforce will play three road games before the Winter Showcase, facing the Iowa Wolves on December 8 and December 15 and the Noblesville Boom on December 10.

Regular Season:

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records reset before the start of the 36-game regular season. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which culminate with the NBA G League Finals in April 2027.

After the Winter Showcase, Sioux Falls opens the regular season with two road games against the Rip City Remix on December 29 and December 31. The regular-season home opener is January 3 against the Oklahoma City Blue, with a second matchup set for January 5.

The Skyforce’s longest homestand spans ten games from January 31 to March 6. It includes two-game series against the San Diego Clippers, Salt Lake City Stars and Austin Spurs, followed by matchups against the Stockton Kings and Texas Legends. The Iowa Wolves visit the Sanford Pentagon on March 5-6 for the final two games of the ten-game homestand.

Sioux Falls concludes the regular season with two home games against the Coachella Valley Lakers on March 26-27.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase Tuesday, September 1, at 10:00 a.m. CT. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Pack Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 605-332-0605 or visit Skyforce Ticket Central.

Source: Sioux Falls Skyforce