The South Dakota High School volleyball season is almost upon us, and we've got more than a few area teams to keep an eye on.

The Harrisburg Tigers, last year's champions of Class AA, once again lead the way ahead of the season.

The Tigers are the top team in the first set of rankings released this season.

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Here's a look at the poll:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (6) 35-2 30 1

2. O'Gorman 26-5 21 2

3. Brandon Valley 27-4 20 3

4. S.F. Lincoln 21-6 8 4

5. S.F. Washington 18-9 7 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Watertown (22-11) 3; S.F. Jefferson (13-14) 1

CLASS A

1. Dell Rapids (3) 29-7 26 2

2. S.F. Christian (1) 27-11 24 3

3. Dakota Valley (2) 34-3 22 1

4. Clark-Willow Lake 27-2 8 4

5. St. Thomas More 30-11 7 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (22-6) 2; Wagner (24-10) 1

CLASS B

1. Chester Area (4) 33-1 28 1

2. Warner (2) 33-7 26 3

3. Northwestern 37-3 14 2

4. Bennett County 37-7 13 RV

5. Parkston 31-8 4 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (22-7) 3; Gayville-Volin (32-5) 1; Harding

County (28-6) 1

For the latest on South Dakota High School volleyball, visit GoBound SD.