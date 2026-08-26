When Dolly Parton passed away this week at the age of 80, tributes poured in from near and far for the amazing life she lived and legacy she leaves behind.

In our home, Dolly Parton isn't the Queen of Country or The Mountain Barbie, but simply, 'The Book Lady.'

Our children are too young to know and appreciate her exploits on stage and her history behind a microphone, but her impact isn't lost on the young minds in our home.

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For years, our family has cherished (and will continue to cherish) being members of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a charitable giving program that has put free books in the hands of children around the globe for over 30 years.

From birth through kindergarten, children who enroll are gifted a book per month for free in the mail.

Not only does the program light up the eyes of children when they realize that someone has sent them mail, but it ignites their spirit in the love of reading and dreaming big.

We have amazing memories of our children running to the mailbox and returning wide-eyed in wonder at their new book and the adventure that lay ahead.

"I've got a NEW book!" they'd proclaim proudly.

Last night, we toasted to a life well lived by reading one of our recent gifts from Dolly. It's impossible to not get choked up at the loving sentiment inside the cover page:

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

Imagine leaving a legacy so vast and lasting! We have always been and will remain thankful and grateful for the program, and the opportunity to share the stories and the love for reading with our children.

Here's a bit more on the program that dates back to 1995:

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children within her home county. Today, her program spans five countries and gifts millions of free books each month to children around the world. “When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

As of posting, the program has gifted over 332 MILLION books to children across the world. For more information on how you can donate to the Imagination Library or sign your children up, visit the official site here.

Thank you, Dolly. You've made a difference beyond comprehension.

Source: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library | USA, UK, IE, CA, AU