The South Dakota High School football seasons are already off and running for the smaller classes across the state.

This weekend, it will be time to hit the ground running for our area AAA, AA, and A football teams.

Here's a look at the schedule ahead for the opening weekend for the area teams in the three biggest classes of prep football in our state.

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Class AAA

Friday, August 28th

Rapid City Central @ Sioux Falls Washington - 5:00 CT

Brandon Valley @ Bellevue West - 7:00 CT

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Rapid City Stevens - 7:00 CT

O'Gorman @ Sioux Falls Lincoln - 7:30 CT

Saturday, August 29th

Sioux Falls Jefferson @ Harrisburg - 6:00 CT

Class AA

Friday, August 28th

Huron @ Tea Area - 6:00 CT

Yankton @ Aberdeen Central - 7:00 CT

Brookings @ Mitchell - 7:00 CT

Class A

Friday, August 28th

Vermillion @ Canton - 7:00 CT

Madison @ Dell Rapids - 7:00 CT

Dakota Valley @ West Central - 7:00 CT

Sioux Falls Christian @ Lennox - 7:05 CT

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For a look at the full slate of action this weekend, visit GoBound SD!

Source: Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27