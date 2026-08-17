The Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers finished with a final mark of 8-3 during the 2025 season and fell just short of a 11AAA Title Game appearance.

Coach Eric Struck is back for year number two leading the program and is aiming for a deeper run this Fall.

The Cavaliers will have the challenge of replacing the bulk of their offensive line from last year, but there are many key starters across the roster that return from last season.

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Coach Struck joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Monday to discuss the offseason program, the early morning workouts that have fueled the anticipation for the season, as well as the key names to know for the Cavaliers:

Here's a look at this Fall's schedule for Jefferson, which begins with quite the test in Harrisburg at the end of the month:

GoBound SD GoBound SD

Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien