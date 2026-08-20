The Green Bay Packers have a pair of South Dakota State alums on the roster this Summer, and both have plans of sticking around.

Tucker Kraft is set to earn a massive contract extension soon, while fellow Jackrabbit alum Pierre Strong Jr. is working to carve out a roster spot in the Packers backfield.

Strong Jr. was with the team for the bulk of last season, spending time on both the practice squad and gameday roster at times and is aiming to stick around this Fall on the 53-man roster.

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The former Jackrabbit joined Overtime with Bert Remien this week to talk about his NFL experience thus far, his time at SDSU, as well as reuniting with Tucker Kraft in a different city and stage of life.

Here's the full chat with Strong Jr. that aired on Thursday:

The Little Rock, Arkansas native is currently in the mix behind starter Josh Jacobs for a roster spot in Green Bay. Other backs vying for a spot on the roster include MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, Damien Martinez, and undrafted rookie free agent Jaden Nixon.

Strong Jr. ran for 4,527 yards during his time in Brookings, which ranks in the Top five all-time in career rushing yards in program history. He was the MVFC Freshman of the Year in 2018, an FCS All-American in 2021, and a three-time All-MVFC pick during his standout college career.

The Packers open the 2026 season on Sunday, September 13th on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Pierre Strong, Jr. - 2021 - Football - South Dakota State University Athletics

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